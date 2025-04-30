BJP Leader Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil Involved in Major Scam: Fraud Case Filed Against Him and 53 Others
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: April 30, 2025 16:12 IST2025-04-30T16:12:02+5:302025-04-30T16:12:56+5:30
A significant fraud has come to light involving the illegal diversion of a loan worth 8.86 crore, which was ...
A significant fraud has come to light involving the illegal diversion of a loan worth 8.86 crore, which was initially intended for the distribution of Baseal Dose payments to the members of a sugar cooperative. Instead of distributing the funds to farmers, the loan was misused, and later, it was waived off under the government’s loan waiver scheme, leading to allegations of fraud. As a result, a case has been filed at the Lonni police station against 54 individuals, including BJP leader and Minister Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil, former directors of Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Sugar Cooperative Factory, officials from the Sugar Department, and bank officers.
The complaint, filed by Balasaheb Kerunath Vikhe, claims that in 2004, the cooperative’s board of directors forged documents to create a proposal for the Baseal Dose loan. In collusion with officials from Union Bank and Bank of India, they secured loans of 3.11 crore and 5.74 crore, respectively. However, the sanctioned amounts were never distributed to the farmers. The loan was later waived off under the government's loan waiver program, adding to the fraudulent actions. The complaint also holds officials from both banks and the cooperative’s management from 2004 to 2010 responsible. Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil, who led the cooperative, was also part of the board during this period. Charges of fraud, conspiracy, and document forgery have been leveled against the 54 individuals involved, including the factory’s executive director and the Sugar Commissioner.
Individuals Named in the Case:
A wide range of individuals, including directors, officials, and associates from the cooperative, have been implicated in the case, such as:
Annasaheb Murali Kadu
Annasaheb Sarangdhar Mhaskhe
Vitthal Marutravo Gaikwad
Vijay Shaligram Chanture
Rambhau Shankarrao Bhusal
Gopinath Genooji Dhamke
Lakshman Punjaji Pulate
Bhausaheb Baburao Gholap
Appasaheb Karbhari Dighe
Karbhari Bhausaheb Aher
Bhaskarrao Nivrutti Kharade
Dattatray Sahebarav Kharade
Ashok Vitthal Nibe
Tukaram Namdev Bendere
Sakhahari Punjaji Dethe
Babasaheb Bhagwat Aher
Sarangdhar Namdev Dushing
Deepak Gorakshnath Patil
Sampat Bhaurav Chitalkar
Parvatabai Lakshman Tambe
Bhamabai Radhakrishna Kale
Sadasiv Karbhari Golhar
Prabhakar Pandurang Nighute
Vitthalrao Gangadhar Mandre
Bapusahab Babasaheb Gholap
Dhondiba Vithoba Pulate
Gangabisan Bhikchand Asawa
Vishwasrao Keshavrao Kadu
Abasaheb Shashikant Lakshman Gholap
Shantnath Eknath Aher
Sakhahari Nath Magar
Kashinath Murali Kadu
Sarjerao Sonyabapu Kharade
Subhash Balkrishna Kharade
Kerunath Sambhaji Chechre
Kakasaheb Sopanrao Mhaskhe
Bansi Baloo Tambe
Babasaheb Kisan Lohate
Satish Shivaji Sasane
Balasaheb Bapuji Parkhe
Lakshmibai Narayan Kahar
Mathurabai Sopanrao Dighe
Kesharbai Nalini Mohaniraj Devkar
Rambhau Shankarrao Bhusal Patil
Muralidhar Mahaloo Pulate Patil
Supreme Court’s Intervention:
Initially, Dadasaheb Pawar sought intervention from the Governor and the High Court to pursue legal action against the cooperative. The Rahata court subsequently ordered an investigation and the filing of charges. However, the cooperative challenged the decision in the High Court, which overruled the lower court's ruling. In response, Balasaheb Kerunath Vikhe and Pawar appealed to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court upheld the Rahata court's decision and directed the registration of the case, which led to the investigation. Balasaheb Kerunath Vikhe’s complaint references this Supreme Court ruling.Open in app