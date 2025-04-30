BJP Leader Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil Involved in Major Scam: Fraud Case Filed Against Him and 53 Others

A significant fraud has come to light involving the illegal diversion of a loan worth 8.86 crore, which was initially intended for the distribution of Baseal Dose payments to the members of a sugar cooperative. Instead of distributing the funds to farmers, the loan was misused, and later, it was waived off under the government’s loan waiver scheme, leading to allegations of fraud. As a result, a case has been filed at the Lonni police station against 54 individuals, including BJP leader and Minister Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil, former directors of Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Sugar Cooperative Factory, officials from the Sugar Department, and bank officers.

The complaint, filed by Balasaheb Kerunath Vikhe, claims that in 2004, the cooperative’s board of directors forged documents to create a proposal for the Baseal Dose loan. In collusion with officials from Union Bank and Bank of India, they secured loans of 3.11 crore and 5.74 crore, respectively. However, the sanctioned amounts were never distributed to the farmers. The loan was later waived off under the government's loan waiver program, adding to the fraudulent actions. The complaint also holds officials from both banks and the cooperative’s management from 2004 to 2010 responsible. Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil, who led the cooperative, was also part of the board during this period. Charges of fraud, conspiracy, and document forgery have been leveled against the 54 individuals involved, including the factory’s executive director and the Sugar Commissioner.

Individuals Named in the Case:

A wide range of individuals, including directors, officials, and associates from the cooperative, have been implicated in the case, such as:

Supreme Court’s Intervention:

Initially, Dadasaheb Pawar sought intervention from the Governor and the High Court to pursue legal action against the cooperative. The Rahata court subsequently ordered an investigation and the filing of charges. However, the cooperative challenged the decision in the High Court, which overruled the lower court's ruling. In response, Balasaheb Kerunath Vikhe and Pawar appealed to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court upheld the Rahata court's decision and directed the registration of the case, which led to the investigation. Balasaheb Kerunath Vikhe’s complaint references this Supreme Court ruling.