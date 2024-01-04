BJP Leader Ram Kadam Demands Liquor & Meat Ban in Maharashtra on 22nd January 

Mumbai: As India prepares for the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a fresh controversy has erupted in Maharashtra over Lord Ram's dietary habits. Jitendra Awhad, a leader from the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, sparked outrage by claiming that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian. This statement has drawn fire from Hindu organisations who have targeted Awhad.

Adding another layer to the ongoing dispute, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with a unique demand: impose a statewide ban on liquor and meat consumption on January 22, 2024, the day of the Ram Mandir's consecration.

The Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya marks the culmination of a 500-year struggle. Numerous 'Kar Sevaks' endured hardships and even imprisonment for the temple's cause. The January 22 consecration ceremony will be a momentous occasion celebrated across India like Diwali. To honor the sanctity of the occasion, Kadam proposes a one-day ban on liquor and meat consumption in Maharashtra on January 22. He also urges the state government to petition the central government for a nationwide ban on the same day.

BJP's Outrage over Awhad's Remarks:

The BJP has expressed outrage at Awhad's statement, questioning his motive for "insulting Lord Ram and Hindu deities." The party has demanded that Awhad apologize for his remarks.