BJP leaders who accused Aaditya Thackeray in Disha Salian death case should apologize now says Sanjay Raut after CBI verdict

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded after its probe that Mumbai-based talent manager Disha Salian’s death was an accident. Now reacting on the same fireband Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed BJP leaders who accused Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian death case.

Raut said that all those who claimed Aaditya Thackeray involvement in the case should apologize to the Sena leader. Earlier today the CBI clarified in its report that Disha Salian's death was accidental.

The CBI has concluded that talent manager Disha Salian died, by falling from the terrace due to loss of balance, inebriated state.People with knowledge of the matter said that Disha’s death was an accident. She died five days before the body of Rajput was found at his rented residence in Bandra on June 14.