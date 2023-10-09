BJP looting India in the same way as the British, says Nana Patole

Nana Patole, the chief of the Maharashtra unit of the opposition party said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was looting the country in the same way as the British and the aim of the Congress was to dethrone it.

He alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre had sold the railways, airports, power distribution system and several public sector enterprises, adding the Narendra Modi government was running the country by selling its assets. The BJP is looting the country in the same way as the British. There is an attempt to end the democratic system, the Constitution and the judicial system of the country. But just as the powerful British rule was thrown out, the Congress party’s objective is to dethrone the BJP’s authoritarian government, he asserted.

During a media interaction in Nashik, Nana Patole discussed the party's review meeting for the north Maharashtra districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar. He mentioned that efforts were in progress to implement the recommendations from the All India Congress Committee's Udaipur camp. The goal is to fortify the party's structure at the district, block, and mandal levels to secure victories in Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body elections.

Patole also noted that there has been a noticeable shift in the country's political climate, with increasing support for Rahul Gandhi's leadership. He added that many people believe that only the Congress and the INDIA alliance can safeguard the country. He also said the discovery of a large quantity of drugs from a unit in Nashik was a serious issue and informed that the party will launch a ‘Nashik Bachao’ drive to save the youth from the perils of drugs.

BJP’s double standards are evident from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses some people of committing a scam worth Rs 70,000 crore and the same people are brought in as allies in two days.