BJP member Sana Khan still missing, investigation reveals shocking twist

Sana Khan, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been missing for more than a week, and her whereabouts remain unknown. A shocking incident has come to light during the interrogation of Jitendra Goud, the accomplice of Jabalpur-based criminal Amit Sahu. He revealed that he cleaned the bloodstains in Amit's car. However, Sana's body is still missing, and the police have not yet confirmed whether she was murdered.

Sana Khan, a 40-year-old woman office-bearer, had gone to meet Amit Sahu on August 1. On the morning of August 2, she called her mother and informed her that she had reached Jabalpur. However, she has been missing since then. Amit Sahu is a criminal from Jabalpur. On the evening of August 2, Sana's mother had contacted Amit Sahu; however, suspecting his words, they filed a missing complaint at the Mankapur police station.

Mankapur police promptly dispatched a team to Jabalpur, collaborating with the Madhya Pradesh Police to locate Amit Sahu, and his brother Manish. Unfortunately, all three individuals remained untraceable. As the investigation progressed, suspicion fell on Amit's servant, Jitendra Goud. He was apprehended based on electronic surveillance and later admitted, during interrogation, to washing Amit's car. Goud disclosed that there had been blood in the car, and he had cleaned it as instructed.

A Nagpur police team has been dispatched to Jabalpur for ongoing investigations. Authorities conducted a search in the river area as indicated, but unfortunately, no leads have been discovered thus far. When contacted, Shubhangi Wankhede, the station officer of Mankapur, confirmed the arrest of the servant. However, she clarified that there is currently no conclusive information or evidence to confirm whether the incident indeed involved a murder.