BJP MLA accuses Sanjay Raut of instigating rift between Thackeray brothers

Nitesh Rane, a BJP MLA, has accused Sanjay Raut and his associates of instigating a rift between Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray in order to diminish the former's increasing influence. Rane has also alleged that there was a heated exchange between the two brothers.

Nitesh Rane said that Sanjay Raut and his associates are instigating a conflict between Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray. He alleged that their motive is to conspire and increase the influence of Aaditya Thackeray and Varun Sardesai in the Shiv Sena.

According to Nitesh Rane, Varun Sardesai's name was being considered for the position of Yuva Sena chief, but it was dropped abruptly. This was apparently because of concerns that if Sardesai became a close associate of Aaditya Thackeray, it would weaken their own position. Therefore, an advertisement promoting Tejas Thackeray was published in Saamana. Rane alleged that Shiv Sena workers from all over Maharashtra were instructed to put up banners of Tejas Thackeray.

Nitesh Rane also alleged that during this period, a heated argument had erupted between the Thackeray brothers at Matoshree. He claimed that Tejas Thackeray had moved to his farmhouse in Karjat for a while.