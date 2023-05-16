BJP MLA Mahesh Landge proposes Shivneri district by splitting Pune

During Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' visit to inaugurate development projects in Pimpri Chinchwad, BJP MLA Mahesh Landge ignited conversations by suggesting the creation of a new district. Landge proposed separating Pimpri Chinchwad and its neighbouring areas from the current Pune district.

Landge further highlighted the importance of naming the proposed new district as "Shivneri" due to its historical significance. He explained that establishing Shivneri district would enhance the convenience for both residents and officials, leading to quicker decision-making processes and promoting development in the area.

Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil was surprised by this proposal put forward by Landge, as he emphasized the potential advantages in terms of convenience for citizens and faster development.

Patil made a lighthearted comment, expressing relief that the demand did not extend to separating Mumbai from the sea.