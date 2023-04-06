BJP MLA Mahesh Langade gets extortion message death threat cops begin probe

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has told police he got an extortion message seeking Rs 30 lakh, with the unidentified accused threatening him with death if the amount is not paid, a police official said.

As per the complaint of Mahesh Langade, MLA from Bhosari in Pimpri Chinchwad, the message was received on his office helpline number via WhatsApp on April 4, the official added.

As per his complaint, he was threatened with a bullet shot to his head if the money was not paid. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections for extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences, the Bhosari police station official said.

Recently, Pune BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar had also lodged a complaint after he received an extortion call seeking Rs 25 lakh and a threat of dire consequences if the demand was not met.