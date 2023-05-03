BJP MLA Nitesh Rane demands 'The Kerala Story' to be declared tax-free in Maharashtra

Nitesh Rane, a BJP MLA from the Kankavli constituency and the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, recently had a meeting with Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Minister of Cultural Affairs. During the meeting, Rane requested that the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story' be granted tax-free in Maharashtra from the day of its release.

In his memorandum to Mungantiwar, Rane expressed that the movie revolves around the concept of 'Love Jihad' and he believes that it is crucial for people from all corners of the state to understand what this term means. He emphasized the significance of raising awareness about this topic through the film.

In a memorandum given to Mumngantivar, Rane wrote: "The trailer of the movie "The Kerala Story" produced by Mr. Vipul Amritlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen has been released recently. The movie will be released on 5th May 2023 across Maharashtra including Mumbai. The glimpses of the film reveal that the film is based on a true incident. The subject of the said film is based on Love Jihad, and it is very important for the people of all parts of the state to know socially what the subject of Love Jihad is."

"Many deceived Hindu girls have committed suicide in the past and many Hindu organizations have raised their voices in this regard from time to time. It is requested that an order be made from the state government to completely waive the entertainment tax of this film so that maximum number of viewers in the state can watch this film and get social awareness from it," Rane demanded.