BJP MLA Prasad Lad speaks on Eknath Shinde's collapse

Following the Rajya Sabha elections, the Mahavikas Alliance also lost in the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra. Even though the BJP was not in power, they elected all their candidates. While Mahavikas was recovering from this shock, Shiv Sena got a big shock. Shiv Sena frontline leader and minister Eknath Shinde revolted. Eknath Shinde along with about 25-30 MLAs left for Surat in Gujarat and became unreachable. There is talk that Eknath Shinde and his supportive MLAs will support the BJP. Newly elected MLA of the Legislative Council Prasad Lad was asked, "Has Operation Lotus started?" At that time he gave a very balanced answer.

'We do not know exactly what is going on in Shiv Sena. We are keeping an eye on this. Let's see what happens next. We also understand these things from news and media. We are keeping an eye on this. In fact, Shiv Sena still claims that their 3 votes were split and an attempt is being made to defeat the defeated independents. Shiv Sena needs to reflect. In fact, Shiv Sena has split 12 votes. I can't say who was killed, but this is a big blow to Shiv Sena ", said Prasad Lad, newly elected MLA of BJP.

"If Eknath Shinde makes a proposal, I am not big enough to talk about what to do next. The senior BJP leaders and the leadership at the Center will speak and take a decision in this regard. All Shiv Sena MLAs are uneasy. But we do not know what is going on in their favor now. We have no idea what exactly is happening, "said Prasad Lad.