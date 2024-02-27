BJP MLA Pravin Darekar Demands Manoj Jarange Patil's Arrest in Legislative Assembly Session

Mumbai: The issue of the Maratha reservation seems to be heating up in the political atmosphere in the state. Manoj Jarange had made serious allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Referring to Fadnavis in informal language, Jarange had alleged that there was a conspiracy to kill him. Jarange also used casteist language against Fadnavis. Later, BJP MLAs and leaders expressed anger. It was echoed in the Legislative Assembly today during the budget session.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demanded an SIT probe into Manoj Jarange's agitation. Later, former Leader of Opposition and MLA Pravin Darekar was also seen getting aggressive on the issue of Manoj Jarange's agitation. Accusing Sharad Pawar of being behind Manoj Jarange's protest, Darekar alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against MLA Rajesh Tope's factory. Darekar has also named MLA Rohit Pawar in the conspiracy.

Referring to the question about the cost of Jarange's meeting, Darekar demanded an SIT probe into the stone pelting incident. "A minister was also arrested after he said that if Union minister Narayan Rane could be arrested the chief minister would be slapped. So, why isn't Manoj Jarange arrested?" Darekar also demanded that a case be registered against Manoj Jarange and his arrest.

Jarange warns govt

"Last request to the government, don't take the wrath of Marathas. The Maratha community's next agitation should be in a chain hunger strike and sit-in protest. Let's see the people's own government. I request the lawyers of the Maratha community to fight for those against whom cases have been registered. Lawyers should fight for free, and get bail from the court. Devendra Fadnavis is doing this deliberately. All of you stay in peace. I'll see what to do," Said Manoj Jarange Patil.