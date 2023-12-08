BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharastra assembly over minister Priyank Kharge's remark on Savarkar

BJP MLAs in Maharashtra staged a protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur during the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly. The demonstration was in response to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks suggesting the removal of the portrait of Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from the Karnataka state Assembly building.

Kharge's statement, made to reporters on Thursday, expressed his opinion that Savarkar's photo should not be present in the Karnataka Assembly, citing that his "ideology incites hatred." He remarked, "It is my opinion that anybody whose ideology incites hatred, creates division should not be there, Savarkar's portrait should not be there."

Earlier, BJP leader CT Ravi on Thursday warned of the removal of the portrait of "dynast" Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, when it comes to power in the state. "If Veer Savarkar's photo is removed from the Assembly or Council, we will protest strongly. And mark my words, we will ensure that Nehru's photos will be removed when we return to power," Ravi posted on X.

He said that while Nehru was getting "VIP treatment" in jails, the "great Nationalist" Veer Savarkar was subjected to untold torture by the British. "I invite you to visit the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where the great Nationalist Veer Savarkar was subjected to untold torture by the British. All expenses will be borne by me. You can see the kind of pain and suffering Veer Savarkar went through while your Nehru was getting VIP treatment in jails from the same British," the former BJP National general secretary posted on X.

All expenses will be borne by me. You can see the kind of pain and suffering Veer Savarkar went… https://t.co/tGvlHfcNw2 — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) December 7, 2023

He also challenged Priyank Kharge to a public debate with him on the subject of "who was a true Freedom Fighter, your Nehru or Veer Savarkar." "I challenge you to a public debate from the Cellular Jail itself about who was a true Freedom Fighter, your Nehru or Veer Savarkar. Veer Savarkar was not a Dynast like Nehru or you whose photo can be taken down by a bunch of Dynasty Worshippers," he added in the post