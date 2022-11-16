BJP MLC Prasad Lad demands Maha govt to take over upcoming memorial of Bal Thackeray

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Prasad Lad demanded the Maharashtra government take over the upcoming memorial of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena president and Bal Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray had said the construction of the memorial, coming up at the Mumbai mayor's bungalow at Shivaji Park in Dadar, will be completed by the end of 2023. Lad said a memorial cannot belong to any family or person.

The coalition government of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP is headed by Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray led to the collapse of the then MVA dispensation in June.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai had said the memorial is the state government's project and is getting the necessary funds from the government.