BJP must give 33 percent tickets to women in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Prakash Ambedkar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must give 33 per cent tickets in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to women to prove it is serious about women’s reservation, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar said.

Ambedkar alleged the BJP and RSS do not treat women equally and adhere to tenets of the Manusmriti in this regard. Although the women's reservation bill, which allocates 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, was approved by Parliament, it will not be implemented before 2035.

Ambedkar noted that this is the case since the delineation of seats and the Census will determine how the reservations will be implemented.