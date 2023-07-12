BJP office bearers to hold meeting in Bhiwandi tomorrow; central leaders, Fadnavis, Bavankule to attend

State office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will convene in Bhiwandi on Thursday for a meeting and training session in anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The gathering will be guided by prominent figures including C.T. Ravi, the state in-charge of the BJP, Shiv Prakash, Joint General Secretary, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and other influential members.

To mark the ninth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated a 'Maha jansampark Abhiyan' in the state. As part of this campaign, meetings and training sessions have been arranged to gear up for the upcoming elections. The training classes will be attended by BJP central office-bearers, state MLAs and MPs, election heads on a constituency basis, district presidents, general secretaries, members of the state, and other office-bearers.