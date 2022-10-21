BJP president Ashish Shelar says Thackeray family has lost connection with common people

The Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashish Shelar said that the Thackeray family has lost its connection with the common people.

Ashish Shelar was responding to a statement by a Shiv Sena leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction objecting to the BJP organizing Diwali programs in Worli area of Mumbai, the assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters here, Shelar said, "If BJP is organising an event in Worli, what business they have to object to it.

According to a report of PTI, “The BJP has a connection with Marathi people of Mumbai, thus we are organising more and more events across the city. Thackeray family has lost the connection with the common people.”

