BJP president JP Nadda accuses Uddhav Thackeray of making ideological sacrifice for post

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda accused Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray of making ideological sacrifice for the sake of the chair of the chief minister.

Nadda said the prime minister had said, during campaigning for assembly elections, that there would be “Narendra at the Centre, and Devendra (Fadnavis) in the state.

According to a report of TOI, We moved ahead with this statement. However, Uddhav Thackeray betrayed BJP, he chose to sit with Congress- NCP, against whom his father Balasaheb Thackeray fought throughout his life,” he said, accusing Thackeray of making ideological sacrifice.

Raking up the issue of lynching of sadhus in Palghar district of Maharashtra, Nadda questioned why Uddhav Thackeray, as the CM then, did not ask for a CBI inquiry. Where did your ideology go at that time? You became so mean for the sake of power, he said.

Nadda said those who betrayed BJP were fake and wore masks on their faces. “Fake is always fake and real is always

real. Those who were real have ditched Uddhavji and returned to us,” he said, referring to rebellion led by CM Eknath Shinde, within Shiv Sena.

