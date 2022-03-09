BJP Protest Mumbai: BJP's protest in Mumbai to demand resignation of Nawab Malik

The BJP has been aggressive in demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik, the spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party and the state's minority minister. A big protest will be held in Mumbai today demanding immediate resignation of Nawab Malik from the Thackeray government. Earlier, the protest was to start from Byculla to Azad Maidan. However, after the police refused permission for this, the protest will now be carried from Azad Maidan to Metro Cinema. A large platform has been set up at Azad Maidan for the protest. Hundreds of chairs and banners have also been put up here. BJP has put up hundreds of such banners not only in Azad Maidan but all over Mumbai. The agitation will start at this place between 10.30 am.

A Special PMLA court had sentenced the NCP leader Nawab Malik to 14-day judicial custody till March 21 in connection with the money laundering case.

Earlier in February, the ED had also conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said.