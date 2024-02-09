BJP Protest Turns Violent in Pune, Senior Journalist Nikhil Wagle's Car Vandalised by ABVP Activists

Tensions escalated Friday night in Pune's Sane Guruji Smarak auditorium as BJP and opposition party workers clashed during the "Nirbhay Bano" event. The event, organized by human rights lawyer Asim Sarode and activist Vishwambhar Choudhary, faced threats from the BJP's city branch due to the presence of journalist Nikhil Wagle.

Wagle, a vocal critic of the BJP administration, had recently made controversial remarks about BJP leader LK Advani receiving the Bharat Ratna award.

Dheeraj Ghate, president of the BJP's Pune City Unit, wrote to city police requesting permission be denied, asserting the party's opposition to the event. The Congress and AAP, two opposition parties, intervened, ensuring the event proceeded and providing security for the speakers.

Journilist Nikhil Wagle's car was vandalised by ABVP activist while he was heading towards the "Nirbhay Bano" sabha in Pune@PuneCityPolice@lokmattimeseng#nikhilwagle#nirbhaybanopic.twitter.com/PTOuIC2AKH — sahir shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) February 9, 2024

Opposition leaders gathered at the venue, including Manas Kambale, Avinash Bagwe, Mohan Joshi, Abhay Chhajed, and Ramesh Bagwe. However, primary speakers Wagle and Sarode were delayed, causing the program to start late.

Both Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharadchandra Pawar group MLA Rohit Pawar and Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar were present at the venue.

The situation turned violent when ABVP protestors vandalised the car carrying Nikhil Wagle near Dandekar Bridge in Pune. Stones and eggs were hurled at the vehicle, damaging the windshield and windows. Activists also threw ink and eggs at the car. BJP protestors allegedly attacked a women activist, Bhakti Kumbhar, of NCP (Sharad Pawar) and two women reportedly sustained injuries, with further details awaited from police.

BJP activists continue to protest at the gate of Sane Guruji Smarak while Wagle addresses the public. Heavy police presence has been deployed to prevent further escalation.