Watch: BJP protests MVA's public meeting, purifies ground with cow urine

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested against the Vajramuth organized by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and claimed that it had desecrated the sanctity of the Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal. The party also purified the area by sprinkling cow urine on it, stating that the alliance had made the place impure.

The location where the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress conducted a Vajramuth gathering on Sunday is the same place where Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray had organized several significant meetings calling for the dissolution of Congress and NCP.

Under the leadership of BJP's Suhas Dashrathe, the other office-bearers sprinkled cow urine on the ground while making slogans.

Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray took several large meetings and attacked the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. He gave the shout of Hindutva from this ground and said that he would prefer to quit politics if the time comes to go with Congress and the NCP. But Dashrathe and Karad criticised that. his son Uddhav Thackeray disrespected the Shiv Sena chief's views and allied himself with Congress and the NCP.

Regarding the incident, the Leader of the Opposition (MLC) Ambadas Danve said, “This is an insult to those who attended the meeting. Our opponents are shocked to see the crowd at the Vajramuth meeting. What the BJP has done today has defied the Constitution, and the holy land, and thousands of people who attended the meeting have been insulted.”