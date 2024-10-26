BJP Releases Second List of 22 Candidates Maharashtra Assembly Election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 22 candidates on Saturday, October 26, for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, ending speculation over the Nashik Central seat by endorsing sitting MLA Devayani Pharande. Pharande has held this seat since the 2014 assembly elections.

Suspense had surrounded the Nashik Central seat as the party had not included it in its first candidate list. Meanwhile, three fresh faces were introduced in the North Maharashtra region: Anup Agarwal from Dhule City, Pratibha Pachpute from Shrigonda in Ahilyanagar, and Amol Jawale from Raver in Jalgaon.

BJP releases the second list of 22 candidates for the #MaharashtraElection2024.



Elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23. pic.twitter.com/Vk9LgHaSom — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024

The second list of candidates also includes Ram Bhadane from Dhule Rural, Vijay Kamalkishor Agrawal from Akola West, Milind Ramji Narote from Gadchiroli (ST), Deorao Vithoba Bhongle from Rajura, and Shyam Ramcharanji Khode from Washim (SC).

Also Read | NCP-SP Releases Second List of 22 Candidates For Maharashtra Assembly Election.

Among the Mahayuti alliance partners, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the BJP have each released two candidate lists, while Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has announced one so far. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the counting of votes set for November 23.