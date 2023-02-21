BJP seeks action for Sanjay Raut’s 'Rs 2,000 cr' allegation

A day after Uddhav Thackeray group’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut came out with a sensational charge that Rs 2,000 crore changed hands to secure the Shiv Sena symbol and name by the Eknath Shinde camp, the BJP on Monday sought a probe and action against the Rajya Sabha member.

Senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya shot off a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. Somaiya wanted to know why in its Supreme Court petition, the Uddhav Thackeray group did not mention this allegation. Drawing attention to the charge, Dr Somaiya wrote: “…Raut has stated to the media that it is a Rs 2,000 crore scam, money transferred. I strongly object to such charges. I request the EC to take proper action.”However, the journalist-politician reiterated the charge in an editorial in Saamana, the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena (UBT). The Election Commission treated the whole issue like a property deal and handed over Shiv Sena, nurtured by Thackeray, to those who are licking the boots of Delhi," the editorial said.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the MLAs and leaders of his faction at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai after arriving amid cheers and slogans from his supporters.Notably, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray last year. While the Shinde faction welcomed the decision of being recognized as the real Shiv Sena, the Thackeray faction has moved to the Supreme Court against the EC's decision to allot the "Shiv Sena" name and "Bow and Arrow" symbol to the Shinde faction.