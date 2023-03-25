BJP seemed in hurry to disqualify Rahul Gandhi membership in Lok Sabha: Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar said, The Surat court in its order had given Rahul Gandhi ample time to appeal. But Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seemed in hurry to disqualify his membership in Lok Sabha which is unethical and against norms.

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Friday said by disqualifying party leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, the BJP-led Central government has brought down the level of politics.

Gandhi has been disqualified as a Lok Sabha member after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced him to two years imprisonment. The court has granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.