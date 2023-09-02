"BJP should apologise for lathi-charge", says MP Supriya Sule

In Jalna, police resorted to a lathi charge on protesters who were staging a hunger strike for the Maratha reservation, leading to heightened tensions in Maharashtra. There have been widespread condemnations of the incident. Buses were set on fire in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Today, Sharad Pawar also visited Jalna. Meanwhile, MP Supriya Sule has demanded an apology from the BJP regarding the lathi charge incident in Jalna.

“The police lathi-charged the protesters demanding Maratha reservation, which is deeply distressing. The reality is that the BJP garnered votes by promising reservations for the Maratha community, but when it comes to implementing these reservations, they have done nothing but make empty promises. Our stance on reservations for the Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat, and Muslim communities is crystal clear. However, the BJP has consistently taken an unclear position on this matter. It is regrettable that despite having governments of the same party and ideology at both the Centre and in the state, reservations have not been granted. The lathi-charge on Maratha protesters by the BJP government is a cruel act, and they should apologise for it,” she tweeted in Marathi