BJP should fulfill its 2014 promise on Maratha reservation, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ongoing protests by the Maratha community in the state over their demand for reservations. Patole squarely placed the blame on the BJP, stating that they should honour the promise made in 2014 regarding a 16 per cent reservation for the Marathas.

"The thorns that BJP had sown to win the elections are now coming out, BJP should fulfil the promise it had made in 2014 regarding 16 per cent Maratha reservation. Now there is a BJP government in the Center and the state too. Why are they not giving reservations?" Nana Patole said while speaking to ANI.

"BJP is responsible for the protests of the Maratha community," Patole said.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened an all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation issue and expressed the government's intent to provide reservations to the Marathas, acknowledging several of the protesters' demands. The issue remains a focal point of contention in the state.