BJP Solapur Rural District President Shrikant Deshmukh resigns

BJP district president Shrikant Deshmukh has resigned after a controversial video clip went viral on social media. BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has immediately accepted his resignation. Meanwhile, the temporary charge of Solapur Rural District President has been handed over to City President Vikram Deshmukh. Shrikant Deshmukh had accepted the post of district president a year and a half ago. But now that the controversial video clip has gone viral, the party has ordered his immediate resignation.