BJP state president alleges MVA leaders defaming Ajit Pawar

Bharatiya Janata Party's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that NCP leader Ajit Pawar has not had any meetings with him in the last three months. Since his controversial morning swearing-in ceremony, there have been speculations and doubts raised about Pawar's life, his role and his work. Bawankule has alleged that it is the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi who are intentionally spreading negative rumours and defaming Ajit Pawar.

On Thursday, Swati Mohol, the wife of gangster Sharad Mohol, joined the BJP in the presence of BJP leader Chandrakant Patil. In response to this, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has criticized the BJP.

According to BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the party is planning to induct 25 members into each of its one lakh party booths across the state. As part of this initiative, individuals are joining the party every Tuesday at the party office in Mumbai, and another such event is planned for next Tuesday. Bawankule stated that Tuesday has been designated as the day for new members to join the BJP.

He further stated that he does not have any information about the recent joining of the party by Swati Mohol. He further added that the party does not hold a strong opinion about the past activities of an individual, but instead focuses on Prime Minister Modi's vision of building a better India by 2035. He emphasized that the party welcomes anyone who supports this vision. He also stated that it is important for party workers to maintain discipline and work for the betterment of the country.

Sanjay Raut criticized Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray for being a mouthpiece of the BJP. Bawankule, however, defended Raj Thackeray and said that he cannot be a puppet of the BJP, as he has openly criticized the ruling government when needed. Bawankule added that Thackeray has a clear stance against any wrongdoings and that he is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it means going against his own allies.