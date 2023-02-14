BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule reacts to Devendra Fadnavis's statement

State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that the swearing-in ceremony took place in the morning with the consent of NCP President Sharad Pawar. There has been a stir in the state after Devendra Fadnavis's claims.

After this, while the reactions are coming from the political circles, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has also reacted to it. Speaking to the media, he said, Devendra Fadnavis never does politics on the basis of a lie.

"Devendra Fadnavis has made a full disclosure. We have known Devendra Fadnavis for the last 28–30 years. He never does politics by telling lies. It is not in his blood to get power through conspiracy, backstabbing, or lying. Even if you don't get a position, it will work. They didn't grow up lying. And as ‘Swayamsevak’ he cannot choose the wrong path. They must have honestly said what had happened," said Chandrashekhar Bawankule.