BJP to celebrate Devendra Fadnavis' birthday as 'Seva Diwas'

Devendra Fadnavis will be celebrating his birthday on 22nd July, which is tomorrow. Devendra Fadnavis has already requested that his birthday banner and poster should not be put up by party workers. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, representing the BJP, has decided to celebrate Fadnavis' birthday as a "Seva Diwas" (Service Day) in his honour. He made this announcement while speaking to the media in Nagpur.

Bawankule said, "Wherever heavy rainfall has occurred, BJP workers will provide service and medical assistance to the people in need. Such service activities have been ongoing in various parts of Maharashtra for the past three to four days. Tomorrow, the entire day will be dedicated as Seva Din (Service Day) to continue serving and assisting those affected by the rains."

On the occasion of Fadnavis' birthday, the ‘Rugna Mitra’ initiative will be launched. Fifty thousand party workers will work through this initiative until July 2024 to fulfil the medical needs of the people. Each of the 28,000 gram panchayats and one section in every urban area will have one ‘Rugna Mitra’ working as part of this campaign. Dr Ajit Gopchade has been appointed as the coordinator for this initiative, as announced by Chandrashekhar Bawankule.