BJP to distribute loud speakers after MNS chief Raj Thackeray takes aggressive stand on 'Azaan' row

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan. Raj Thackeray had said, "I am warning now...Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa." After that, BJP joined hands with Raj.

Shiv Sena, on the other hand, criticized Raj, calling him a scapegoat of BJP. Hanuman Jayanti is likely to heat up the atmosphere in the state tomorrow. Maha Aarti will be performed by Raj tomorrow at Hanuman Temple in Pune. MNS has made posters for this. He has been given the title of Hindujananayak next to Raj's name. Therefore, it has become clear that the issue of Hindutva will be taken up more aggressively by Raj.

On the other hand, BJP has started preparations for distribution of loudspeakers for Hanuman Jayanti. Tomorrow, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, we will provide 1000 loudspeakers to temples across the country. After that, if any more applications are received, we will verify them and give them loudspeakers, said BJP leader Mohit Kamboj. "We are doing all this to reduce the noise from the mosques," he said.