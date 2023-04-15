BJP trying to break NCP by using ED and CBI: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the saffron party is trying to break Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by using Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Raut's remarks came after a Maharashtra court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in an alleged money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, on Thursday, the Bombay High Court extended his interim protection from arrest till April 27.

When they (BJP) cannot bring Vijay Mallya back how will they bring black money? This is the failure of the government, they only make big promises but no result comes out. Arvind Kejriwal receives CBI notice. They (BJP) are trying to break NCP by using ED and CBI. Is this a government? They are running a gang, Raut said,

In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the central agency on April 16.