BJP trying to destabilise govt, MVA will complete 5 years: Nana Patole

The political atmosphere in the state has changed after the mutiny of Eknath Shinde with some MLAs. Shiv Sena's internal strife has heated up the atmosphere in the state. Uddhav Thackeray took a stand that any rebellious MLA should come forward and speak, and he will resign from the CM post.

A meeting of Congress leaders on the current political developments held at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai, in the presence of HK Patil, AICC Incharge- Maharastra, state party president Nana Patole and others

BJP is trying to destabilise the govt, BJP is trying to split Shiv Sena. We're working on how to sort this out... Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will continue & will complete 5 years. We're keeping an eye on the situation. Congress stands with MVA, said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

If time comes then we can provide support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt from outside also...It was our regular meeting and not happened on the statement of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, he added.