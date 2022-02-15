BJP trying to overthrow Maha govt by misusing Central Investigation Agency

The BJP is trying to overthrow the government in Maharashtra by abusing the Central Investigation Agency. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Central investigators are trying to overthrow the government of Maharashtra.

Political tensions between Shiv Sena and BJP have been rising for the past few days. Sanjay Raut held a press conference on this today. The conference is being attended by a large number of Shiv Sena leaders and activists from Maharashtra.

What did Sanjay Raut say?

Central agencies are troubling our party leaders. Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some BJP leaders are saying that the MVA govt will fall on March 10. All these rumors started after I wrote to Venkaiah Naidu, said Raut.

Raut further said if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches in Mumbai are linked to national security, then it is necessary for the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the probe agency. Raut, who is also the Sena's chief spokesperson, however, wondered whether the central probe agency would also look into the "biggest bank fraud" in Gujarat.