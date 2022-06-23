"BJP trying to topple Maharashtra govt in unethical manner" says Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee targerted BJP over Maharashtra political crisis and said, "BJP trying to topple Maharashtra govt in unethical manner." She also said, "Amid floods in Assam, why are Maharashtra MLAs being sent to that state to disturb affected people ... Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal, we will extend good hospitality to them."

Earlier, Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge has shifted the blame for MVA splitting on BJP, he said "The BJP and the Centre are fully responsible for destabilising a stable govt in Maharashtra to form their own govt in the state. They're also doing this for Presidential polls. I want to say that we all (Cong, NCP, Shiv Sena) will strengthen Maha Vikas Aghadi."

After the Vidhan Parishad elections, there has been a big upheaval in the Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde has broken two-thirds of the Shiv Sena and all the MLAs have been taken to Guwahati. Even today, six MLAs have gone to Guwahati. It is understood that the BJP has made an offer to Shinde as soon as the atmosphere of power appears.



