BJP trying to weaken Mumbai, only Shiv Sena can stop them, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said the BJP was trying to weaken the importance of Mumbai and all businesses and industries are being shifted to Gujarat. Addressing a conclave of veteran Shiv Sainiks, Thackeray said only Shiv Sena can stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra."I see an opportunity in the crisis (following a split in Shiv Sena)," he said and appealed to the first generation shiv sainiks to impress upon young workers the indispensability of Sena for Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Marathi people. The former chief minister accused the BJP of trying to weaken the importance of Mumbai.

All businesses and industries are being shifted to Gujarat. What is the need for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train?" he questioned. Thackeray said the Coastal Road is being constructed from the funds of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).He claimed a BJP leader told him in 2014 that when Sena (undivided) was in opposition for a month, the alliance was called off because the BJP wanted to finish off the Sena. Thackeray said the BJP has no patent on Hindutva."I still tell people that those who want to leave (Sena) can do so because I don't want traitor-minded people to take credit for our victory," he said. Regarding Prime Minister Modi's criticism of Sharad Pawar during a recent visit to Shirdi, Thackeray questioned the government's actions for farmers and the need for prolonged protests and the subsequent withdrawal of the farm laws.Thackeray dismissed the allegations of a "COVID scam" as an attempt to tarnish Maharashtra's reputation. He explained that they were operating under the provisions of the Epidemic Act with a primary focus on saving lives during the pandemic.Businessman Sujit Patkar, a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, is a central figure in a case related to alleged irregularities at the jumbo COVID-19 treatment centers established in Mumbai during the pandemic.