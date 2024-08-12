"BJP Turned Maharashtra into a Dumping Ground": Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra's Current Political Situation

In a recent statement that has stirred the political waters of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has sharply criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders, Devendra Fadnavis and Narendra Modi, for what he perceives as their role in the state's deteriorating political climate. Raut, a prominent figure in Maharashtra's political landscape and a vocal critic of the BJP, asserted that the current turbulence in the state's politics did not originate from their party. Instead, he blamed the BJP, accusing them of transforming Maharashtra into a "dumping ground" for their political ambitions and failures. This assertion reflects the deepening rift between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP, and highlights the intensifying political discord in the state.

VIDEO | "We did not start any problems in the Maharashtra politics, it was started by BJP. Fadnavis and Modi-Shah have turned Maharashtra into a dumping ground and we will never forgive them," says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) on deteriorating political… pic.twitter.com/mzgvVe6A88 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2024

In his statement, Raut expressed frustration over the current state of Maharashtra's political discourse, which he claims has been exacerbated by the BJP's actions. He argued that the party's approach to governance has contributed to a chaotic political environment, undermining the stability and progress of the state. Raut’s comments underscore the ongoing tension between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP, as both parties vie for political dominance in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP's remarks come at a time when Maharashtra's political scene is already under scrutiny, with frequent disputes and controversies marking the state's governance.

On Sunday, Raut had alleged that "Ahmad Shah Abdali (indirectly attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah)" of Delhi is giving 'supari' to spread anarchy in Maharashtra. "His (Uddhav Thackeray's) convoy was attacked at night. You are being made to do this. Ahmad Shah Abdali of Delhi is giving you 'supari' to spread anarchy in Maharashtra. You are being used. Your leaders take the 'supari' and stay silent, but you are made to fight against each other. This is not right for our state. I am not naming any party, but they are trying to mislead people as the Vidhan Sabha elections are approaching in Maharashtra," Raut claimed on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers hurled coconuts and cow dung at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy.Anand Dubey criticized Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, following an attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "Now we understand why Raj Thackeray and his party are called 'suparibaaz.' Uddhav Thackeray's convoy was attacked in Thane. Despite having Z-category security and being the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, if he is not safe in the state, how can they ensure the safety of ordinary people?

"Dubey also criticized the state government, stating, "This attack is a failure of the state government. The law and order situation has completely collapsed, and the home minister should resign."MNS workers claim that it's in response to the incident on Friday where MNS chief Raj Thackeray's car was attacked with betel nuts and tomatoes. Police have confirmed the incident and have detained over 20 people.



