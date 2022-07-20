BJP will sideline rebels after some time: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with 40 MLAs rebelled, and the party is in a big crisis. Support for the Shinde group is growing from across the state. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has now tightened his waist to recover from the defeat of Shiv Sena and Aditya Thackeray has also become active. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the Shiv Sainiks to increase the number of members in a meeting of district heads of the party to give priority.

"For now let's focus on membership growth and pledges. Don't pay attention to what is going on in state politics. People are with us. They have compassion and love for you. People are angry with the rebels. This is the chance to rebuild Shiv Sena" Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray also referred to the rebels who supported the Eknath Shinde group as thieves in the meeting of district heads. "This game will continue for some time. I would also have locked MLAs and MPs in rooms, but we didn't. It would not have been a democracy to act like that, now they will enjoy the fruits of power. But the day BJP feels that these people are no longer useful, they will be sidelined" he said.

"I am still telling the officials that if you want to go, you can go. No one should stay here and pretend to play or cry. You reap all the benefits here. So now you can't pretend to cry. If they had asked me for posts, I would have given them. But if you are trying to grab something, I will not sit still" he said.