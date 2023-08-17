"BJP won't secure more than 150 seats in Lok Sabha elections": Sanjay Raut

Opposition parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, have begun organizing rallies in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The I.N.D.I.A. alliance is conducting meetings at various locations to devise a strategy for victory in the upcoming elections. In line with this, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance of opposition parties is scheduled to convene in Mumbai. Previously, two opposition meetings were held in Patna, Bihar, and Bengaluru, Karnataka.

During both of these meetings, the opposition made significant decisions. The opposition alliance was renamed I.N.D.I.A. at the Bengaluru meeting. Following this, the NDA also held meetings. In light of these developments, Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut has made a noteworthy assertion.

According to him, the BJP won't secure more than 150 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Sanjay Raut expressed that there will be a change in the government both at the national and Maharashtra levels in 2024. He makes this statement while interacting with the media in Mumbai.

"We are confident that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win more than 40 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Apart from this, 'India' will secure more than 30 seats in Bihar, over 40 seats in Maharashtra, more than 30 seats in West Bengal, and more than 25 seats in Karnataka. These are our definitive numbers. The Bharatiya Janata Party will not go beyond 150 seats in the country. There will be a change of government not only in Maharashtra but also in the country,” Sanjay Raut said.