BJP workers feel, Devendra Fadnavis should be next CM: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on Saturday that BJP workers in the state strongly favour Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the role of the next chief minister. Bawankule's statement came amid speculation about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar being in contention for the position.

“Even BJP workers believe Fadnavis is the best candidate for CM. It is natural for party workers to express their views. There is nothing wrong with it,” he said.

Speaking during an interaction with the media in Kolhapur, part of the BJP's statewide 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign, Bawankule emphasized that it is natural for party workers to express their opinions.

Bawankule clarified that the final decision regarding the chief ministerial candidate would be made by the party's parliamentary board, considering the current political dynamics. He highlighted instances from the past where the party made strategic decisions, mentioning the selection of Eknath Shinde as CM despite the BJP having a larger Assembly seat count than Shiv Sena.

Bawankule also discussed the party's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, revealing the launch of the 'Mahavijay 2024' campaign, which includes a door-to-door outreach strategy.