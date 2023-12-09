BJP’s assembly poll victories acknowledgement of PM Modi’s tremendous work, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated on Saturday that the BJP's impressive performance in the recent Assembly polls is a recognition of the substantial welfare initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the past nine years.

Speaking at a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event here, Shinde said, Modi has done in the last nine years what other governments have not been able to do in last 50-60 years. We saw a Modi wave in the recent Assembly polls. People trust Modi’s guarantees. We are proud of achievements under Modi rule, Shinde said, adding the endeavour was to ensure benefits of the Centre’s welfare schemes reach every beneficiary.

During the Assembly polls conducted in five states from November 7 to 30, with results declared on December 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a resounding victory, retaining power in Madhya Pradesh and displacing the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The BJP outperformed the AIMIM in Telangana and claimed victory on two seats in Mizoram.