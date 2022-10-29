BJP's challenge to Aaditya Thackeray, six lakh crore investment should be given, otherwise it should be accepted

The politics in the state has heated up due to yet another major project slipping out of Maharashtra's hands. Also the ruling Shinde-BJP aggressive reactions are coming from opposition and various sectors against the government. Meanwhile, it is claimed that during the Mahavikas Aghadi government, an investment of Rs.6 lakh crore was brought to the state. Aaditya Thackeray was done by now on to that claim BJP an aggressive stance has been taken, 6 lakh crore investment details should be given, otherwise it should be accepted that it is just enough to look at Pogo, BJP MLA challenges Atul Bhatkhalkar by Aadtiya Thackeray.

While questioning the claims made by Aaditya Thackeray, Atul Bhatkhalkar said that Tata Airbus 22 thousnd crore project. Aadity Thackeray says that during the Mahavikas Aghadi government, investment of 6 lakh crore was brought. This claim is the epitome of hyprocrisy. Do they even know how much zero to six is six lakh crore? Atul Bhatkhalkar pointed out that if you talk about night life and Peguin, the same topic will make you jump.

Also the details of the investment of Rs 6 lakh crore should be given, if not it should be admitted that it is just enough to see the pogo. Atul Bhatkhalkar criticized that bringing in investment is not as easy as collecting the money.

Meanwhile, after Vedanta Foxconn, Bulk Drug Park, Medical Equipment Park, another project with Tata Airbus was revealed to have gone outside the state. Uddhav Thackeray MLA Aaditya Thackeray had made a sensational allegation that this project went out of the state due to negligence of the state government. Aaditya Thackeray had attacked that the industry has no more faith in the government. Also, Aaditya Thaackeray had claimed that the Mahavikas Aghadi had brought investment of Rs. 6 lakh crore in the state in two and a half years.

टाटा ए्अरबस हा २२ हजार कोटीचा प्रकल्प आहे. आदीत्य ठाकरे म्हणतायत महाविकास आघाडी सरकारच्या काळात ६ लाख कोटीची गुंतवणूक आणली.

बावळटपणाचा कडेलोट, सहा लाख कोटी म्हणजे सहावर किती शून्य हे तरी त्यांना माहीत आहे का? तुम्ही नाईट लाईफ आणि पेग्विनवर बोला तेवढाच विषय तुम्हाला झेपणारा आहे. — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) October 29, 2022