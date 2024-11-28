BJP's Chandrakant Patil Says Party Always Seeks New Leadership Amid Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Post

It's been more than 5 days since Maharashtra assembly elections came out, yet the BJP-led Mahayuti has not come to a conclusion for a new face for Maharashtra CM. With Eknath Shinde stepping back from his claim to the chief minister's post, the path has now cleared for the BJP to take the lead. However, the BJP has not made a formal decision yet. All eyes are now on whether the party will employ surprise tactics or if Devendra Fadnavis will once again assume the role of chief minister. An important meeting is taking place in Delhi involving Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and BJP party leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis. Recent comments by BJP leader Chandrakant Patil have raised eyebrows among political observers.

During a press conference, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the Shiv Sena's stance, stating that the decision regarding the chief minister's position lies with the BJP leadership in Delhi, which he pledged to support. This has effectively paved the way for the BJP to reclaim the chief minister’s post. Subsequently, there has been a surge of activity within the BJP, as discussions intensify over potential candidates for chief minister. Names such as Vinod Tawde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Pankaja Munde, Muralidhar Mohol, and others are reportedly in contention.

In the midst of these negotiations, Chandrakant Patil made a significant statement regarding the party's search for new leadership. He noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party continually seeks fresh leadership and that the party’s high command is closely monitoring the organization and its operations. Following the election results, the party has conducted a thorough analysis. Patil hinted that it remains uncertain whether a new experiment similar to those in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be applied in their state.

He added that a central committee would discuss various issues, and responsibilities would be allocated accordingly. Meanwhile, the party’s leaders would determine the distribution of ministerial posts. Notably, Patil remarked on the BJP having a higher number of women MLAs and ministers. Additionally, he addressed the Supreme Court's clear stance on EVMs, which has refuted all preceding allegations against them.