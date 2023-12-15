BJP’s industrialist sons-in-law are out to take over Mumbai, says Sanjay Raut

In opposition to Adani Group's handling of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will be launching a morcha tomorrow (December 16th). Sanjay Raut has been critical of the BJP regarding the Dharavi issue. "Gautam Adani is BJP's industrialist son-in-law who wants to take over Mumbai. But we won’t let that happen”, stated Raut while talking to the media in Delhi on Friday.

“The morcha regarding Dharavi will definitely take place, and demonstrations will happen. Dharavi Bachao Morcha (Save Dharavi Movement) is not only for Dharavi but for the entire Mumbai. BJP’s industrialist son-in-law (Gautam Adani) is out to take Mumbai. The loot of Mumbai is already taking place. We won’t let this Dharavi’s son-in-law swallow Mumbai. Mumbaikars will take part in the morcha”, said Raut.

Meanwhile Sanjay Raut also spoke about the INDIA alliance and seat-sharing. “We have shared the seats for Maharashtra. We have excellent coordination in the state. Talks with Prakash Ambedkar are also in the last stage. We will definitely win 40 plus seats in the state. Prakash Ambedkar’s presence is important for the country”, commented Raut.

Raut also criticized Deputy CMs Devendra Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar’s Delhi visit. We don’t know why both of the deputy CMs of the state are coming to Delhi. Both of them are Deputy Chief Ministers. They must be here to supervise Parliament’s security, while people in the state are battling with problems of inflation, unemployment, farmers and ethanol.”“This government is unstable and unconstitutional. Court dates are being dragged continuously. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rahul Narvekar is beating the damru (wasting time). This government of one full two half, what will they achieve by coming to Delhi? It seems to me as if they’ve taken a Delhi-Mumbai pass. What will their visit yield for the state? Everything is in chaos.”

Thackerayfaction’smorchafromDharavitoAdaniOffice

On 16th December, the Thackery faction of Shiv Sena will be launching a grand demonstration from Dharavi to Adani Office. Uddhav Thackery has appealed to all Mumbaikars to participate in the morcha. “Dharavi Redevelopment Project, hikes in the power bill are main issues for which the protest will take place. While slum dwellers were guaranteed to get pucca homes under the Redevelopment Project, a scam worth hundreds of crores has taken place under the scheme”. alleged Thackeray

Meanwhile, Thackeray group’s letter requesting a permit for the Morcha has been declined by the Dharavi Police.They have asked Thackeray group to send the permission request letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner. Whether or not Uddhav Thackeray will get the permission for the morcha is a matter of everyone’s anticipation.