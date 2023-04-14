BJP’s Mumbai unit to organise ‘Bhim Yatra' to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti

The BJP will organise "Bhim Yatra" at 30 places across the city on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on Friday. It has also organised a laser show at Worli on Sunday at Jamboree Maidan, announced BJP Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar.

Shelar reminded that ever since the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, all festivals were being celebrated with great pomp and fervour. Shelar said the BJP will carry out various activities across the 227 wards in Mumbai where 73 statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar will be saluted by BJP MPs, MLAs, former corporators, office bearers and officials of the Morcha Aghadi. The Bhim Yatra will be carried out at Lokhandwala Kandivli East, Dindoshi Aarey Colony, Versova Jeevan Nagar, Kurla Nehru Nagar, Maharana Pratap Chowk Mazgaon, Colaba, Naigaon, Panchasheel Nagar 2 Sion Koliwada, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar garden at Chembur, Vashi Naka, Govandi station and Vikhroli, among others.

