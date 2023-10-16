BJP's political power shrinking, it's time to dethrone them: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for misuse of power, and said that it was time to dethrone it. He was addressing NCP leaders and workers at the party’s Mumbai office on Sunday.

The BJP government has been misusing its power grossly. Since realising that it cannot conquer Delhi, the government has started misusing power against the opposition. Two to three ministers of the Kejriwal government have been put behind bars, an MP has been imprisoned for no fault. Kejriwal’s residence was raided. It is time for a collective strength to oust this government, and the INDIA combine is doing just that. The BJP is in power in a few states; in some of which, it has come to power by breaking other parties. Barring a few states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh (UP), the party is not in power. The elections to five states next month will further reduce the party footprint,” Sharad Pawar said.

Notably, Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in July this year along with eight MLAs. Ajit claims he has the support of a majority of MLAs of NCP and has staked the claim to the party's name and poll symbol.