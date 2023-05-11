BJP's power-hungry attitude a threat to democracy, says Nana Patole

Nana Patole, the state chief of Congress party in Maharashtra, responded to the Supreme Court's verdict on the political crisis in the state, stating that it reaffirms the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poses a threat to democracy and is willing to go to any extent for political gain.

Nana Patole, the Congress party's chief in Maharashtra, stated that the Supreme Court has taken strong note of the Governor's actions in toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and the verdict proves that the BJP is willing to go to any extent to gain power, which poses a threat to democracy. Patole added that the court's ruling, which declares the BJP's actions unconstitutional and illegal, is a significant blow to the Shinde-BJP government.

He called for the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on moral grounds.

He also pointed out that the selection of Bharat Gogawale as the whip was deemed wrong by the Supreme Court. Patole criticized the BJP for compromising on democratic values and claimed that their actions prove that they are willing to do anything to obtain power. He also expressed concern about government agencies being influenced by the Modi government and the danger it poses to democracy and the Constitution.

Patole stated that the government formed by Eknath Shinde with BJP has been declared illegal and though it technically survived, the Supreme Court's comments are worrying as it highlights the unconstitutional actions taken by the BJP and Eknath Shinde to gain power. The court has instructed the Assembly Speaker to take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs in an impartial manner.

