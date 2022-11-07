BJP's president Ashish Shelar says Thackeray-led Sena eyeing votes of Marathi Muslims but not speaking about development

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai president Ashish Shelar hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, saying that it was trying to woo Marathi Muslims ahead of the civic polls, but jot speaking about what development took place in the city under its rule all these years.

Addressing a public rally here, he also sought to know why the Thackeray-led Sena was fighting elections on religious and caste lines.

The Shiv Sena has been in power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body in the country, for nearly three decades. The BJP, which has joined hands with the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena in the state, seeks to snatch power from the Thackeray-led faction in the upcoming civic polls, the schedule of which is yet to be announced, PTI reported.

Why does the party need to seek votes on the basis of religion and caste? It should speak about how many new roads and schools were built and new gardens created under its rule. If Sena is wooing a particular community, then why is it averse to other communities, especially the North Indians, who have been living here for the last many years. It also has problems with Jain and Marwadi communities as well,” the BJP leader claimed.