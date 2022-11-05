BJP's yuva morcha president Tejasvi Surya slams Shiv Sena for moving away from core ideals and misusing Hindutva

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya slammed Shiv Sena for moving away from its core ideals and misusing Hindutva as an opportunity for elections.

According to a report of The Indian Express, it is a matter of great misfortune, that Hindutva, an issue which was so dear to Balasaheb Thackeray, became an agenda of opportunism for a certain faction of Shiv Sena. For BJP, Hindutva and nationalism are not election agendas. We will never compromise on nationalism. This is the primary difference between a section of Shiv Sena, which went away from its core ideals, and the original Shiv Sena, which is with us, said Tejasvi Surya.

Calling Uddhav Thackeray’s camp Vasuli Sena, Surya said, Unfortunately, a certain faction of Shiv Sena is practising today the politics of appeasement, opportunism and family dynasty. We expected the Shiv Sena, which is the legacy of the great Balasaheb Thackeray, to stay away from this kind of politics.