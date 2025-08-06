Black Leopard in Maharashtra: Pair of Melanistic Leopards Spotted Again in Bhandara Forest After 4 Year (Watch Video)

A pair of rare black leopards has been seen again in the Lendezari-Mogarkasa forest area under the Bhandara district. The presence of black leopards in Mogarkasa is considered important from a biodiversity point of view. Wildlife photographer Shravan Faye captured the black leopards on camera when they were seen. Photos and videos of these black leopards went viral on social media.

According to the information, black leopards were seen in the reserve forest area of Mogarkasa near Lendezari. Their movement were also recorded in the camera traps installed in the forest area a few days ago, however, it is being said that their pair has been seen for the first time in the concerned area. Shravan Faye said, "As soon as I got the information, I immediately reached the spot and captured those leopards in his camera."

Video: Black Leopard Spotted in Bhandara Forest

Experts say the black panther or black leopard is not a separate species. Their colour appears black due to the presence of more melanin in their skin than in that of normal leopards. They are just like normal leopards. However, black leopards are rarely seen.

Pair Was Seen Near Bhandara 4 Years Ago

It is worth mentioning that a pair of black leopards was earlier seen on July 5, 2021 in the forest area adjoining the border of Bhandara district and falling under Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve.