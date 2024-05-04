Black Magic Horror: 2 Tribals Burnt Alive by Villagers Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Gadchiroli

Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district reported that two people, one of whom was a woman, were assaulted and set on fire by a group of people suspected of practicing witchcraft. At least 15 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

On May 1st, residents of the village convened a panchayat and accused the two victims of practicing black magic. Additionally, villagers claimed that the death of a three-and-a-half-year-old child, Arohi Bandu Telami, was the result of witchcraft.

Furious over the child's demise, the villagers apprehended the two victims, subjected them to assault, doused them with petrol, and set them ablaze. The victims have been identified as Jamni Devaji Telami (aged 52) and Deshu Katia Atlami (aged 57).

Given the gravity of the situation, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gadchiroli Nilotpal, along with Etapally Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chaitanya Kadam and Officer Nilkanth Kukde, directed the Officer-in-Charge of Etapally to initiate an investigation and apprehend the individuals responsible for the incident.

The police registered a case under sections 302, 307, 201, 143, 147, 149, and Sub-Section 3 (2) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Inhuman and Inhumane Practices of Witchcraft Act.